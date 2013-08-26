Montgomery County Heating & Air Recommends Getting Furnace Serviced Now for Fall and Winter

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Montgomery County Heating & Air, one of the leaders in heating and air conditioning service in Conshohocken, is recommending that anyone with a gas or oil furnace should schedule an appointment now with Montgomery County Heating & Air to have it serviced for the upcoming fall and winter months.



Most furnaces are fueled by natural gas; however, they can be fueled by oil or even electricity. Furnaces are only responsible for producing heat, as opposed to heat pumps, which produce both heat and air conditioning. As with any heating source, furnaces need to be serviced once a year for optimal efficiency. When a furnace isn’t running properly, it is usually due to one of three problems: heating source (gas, oil, or electricity), the distribution system, or the thermostat that controls the furnace. The furnace also needs to be cleaned, lubricated, and adjusted for the most efficient heating possible.



The professionals from Montgomery County Heating & Air have all of the latest tools to service a furnace in the best and most appropriate manner. Montgomery County Heating & Air recommends servicing the furnace at the end of the summer to ensure it’s running properly and to its maximum capacity when the cooler weather arrives. Making an appointment to have the furnace serviced at the end of the summer also guarantees the furnace will be ready in time. It’s often difficult to get an appointment once the cold weather arrives due to emergency calls. It is not worth taking the chance of the furnace not working when the first cold night arrives.



Montgomery County Heating & Air also services and installs heat pumps, boilers, air conditioners, and humidifiers. They also provide an emergency service for situations that need to be fixed in a timely matter. When looking for furnace service in Montgomery County, contact Montgomery County Heating & Air today to schedule an appointment to get a furnace, heat pump, or boiler serviced before the cool weather arrives.



About Montgomery County Heating & Air

Montgomery County Heating & Air has the most experienced technicians in the industry for both residential and commercial property owners in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For over half a century they have been dedicated to providing those with the highest quality of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. Montgomery County Heating & Air strive to build long lasting relationships with their clients so property owners know their HVAC services will be completed quick and efficiently.



To learn more visit http://montcoheatingandair.com/.