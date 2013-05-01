Monthly Discounts Now on at Dance 4 Less

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- For most people, dancing can just be one of the ways by which one can express himself or herself. For a professional dancer, however, this performing art is more than just an expression. Without the proper “tools”, even the most brilliant dancer might not be able to execute steps properly. Unfortunately, finding the right dancewear that is well within one’s budget can oftentimes be a challenge. This is why everyone is going after Dance 4 Less.



Dance 4 Less is an online site aimed at providing dancers of all types and ages with affordable dancewear and dance accessories. Aside from dancewear and various dance accessories, the site also provides an easy access to those looking for dance shoes fit for different dance genres.



Although Dance 4 Less is already known for providing some of the most affordable dancewear and leotards, the company strives to up the ante by providing regular clients and site visitors with monthly deals that would surely help those who are on a budget. Most of the items are priced at 25% to 50% lower than regular retail prices. However, due to the popularity of these deals, each item is available on a first-come, first-served basis. That means, clients need to hurry up in order to ensure that they get one before stocks run out. Some of the items featured as part of the monthly deals include chiffon skirts, thigh-high stockings, ballet shoes, duffel bags, dance shorts, leotards and unitards, and tutus. A number of grab bags are also available as part of the monthly deals. Item prices range from $5.00 to as much as $30.00. Some of the items come in different colors, sizes, and designs so clients are sure to get whatever it is that they need.



You can get to know more about Dance 4 Less by visiting their website at http://www.dance4less.com/ . Interested clients can also make their purchase directly from the said site although Dance 4 Less also has a brick and mortar store that one can visit. The said store is open from Mondays to Saturdays, from 10:00 in the morning up to 5 in the afternoon. An alternative way of placing orders would be through fax or the company’s mail order form.



Contact:

Dance 4 Less Inc.

2700 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 20

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Phone: 702-262-7946

Fax: 702-262-9613