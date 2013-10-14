Monthly Happy Hour Benefits Clients and Furry Friends in Need

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Stress Relievers is a group of family-owned businesses in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area that sponsors networking events dedicated to improving the local community. Douglas Orr Plumbing, Best Roofing, Elcon Electric, Driveway Maintenance, and Service Master 24/7 started the group in order to establish more informal networking opportunities for their clients while also having a positive impact on the quality of life for fellow community members. Clients can attend the October Happy Hour on Wednesday, October 9, 2013, from 5:30-7:30 P.M. at Maguires Hill 16.



Stress Relievers Get the Word Out for Cats in Need of Homes



On October 9, 2013, Stress Relievers will host their monthly happy hour benefiting Cat Crusade Rescue & Adoption. Clients, including property managers and board members, can attend the event at no cost and will receive one free drink ticket and free appetizers. The Stress Relievers will also give guests an additional free drink ticket for every item of cat food or cat litter that they donate (limit 3 per person). Stress Relievers knows of the important work that the Cat Crusade does and wants its clients to understand its community impact.



Bring Cat Food. Cat Litter, or Make a Generous Donation at the Event



October’s Happy Hour benefits Cat Crusade Rescue & Adoption. Cat Crusade is a local nonprofit organization run entirely by volunteers. The group cares for cats and kittens throughout the tri-county area and places them for adoption in loving homes. Cat Crusade works tirelessly to provide for about 50-80 strays per month. Before placing cats and kittens for adoption, they spay/neuter, test for FIV, FeLV, and vaccinate against rabies and FVRCP. The group also provides treatment for various health issues, including injury and malnutrition, before animals are placed. Cat Crusade also coordinates foster care for an additional 20-30 cats and kittens each month. The nonprofit ensures that foster cats are fed properly and have litter, medication, bedding, housing, and all vet/medical needs met.



Cat Crusade cannot do this important work without help from the community. The group needs cat food, dry or wet. They are also consistently in need of cat litter. The Stress Relievers is encouraging its clients to help Cat Crusade by registering for the October Happy Hour and bringing an item to donate. For each donation, The Stress Relievers will give a free drink ticket for its clients to enjoy at the happy hour event.



Make Your Social Life a Socially Conscious One



Douglas Orr Plumbing together with the Stress Relievers will hold their October Happy Hour benefitting Cat Crusade Rescue & Adoption at Maguires Hill 16, 535 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, from 5:30 - 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday, October 9, 2013.



Register now to attend this event, click here



Name: Douglas Orr Plumbing

Media Contact Name: Marcus Spiegelberg (General Manager)

Address:

301 Flagler Drive, Miami Springs, FL 33166

Phone: 305.887.1687

Email: marcus@orrplumbing.com

Website: http://www.orrplumbing.com/