Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Ribbun Software has recently announced that it will provide monthly SEO plans to clients. The new service is just one of many other services that include social media optimization strategies as well. The company offers these services, along with its new monthly SEO plans, in order to create a strong online presence for its clients and maintain it.



Link building has been used an effective SEO strategy for several years now. In fact, it is one of the oldest to be used, and it still remains the most effective and indispensible part of a modern SEO plan. However, even though link building remains constantly effective, the competition faced by websites is rapidly increasing. To cope with this competition and maintain their page rank, websites need to create a constant flow of back links for search engine bots to index. The monthly SEO packages offered by Ribbun focus on providing this steady flow of links, as well as a wide variety of other SEO services.



The reasoning behind this wide range of diversity is explained by Mr. Mohit, spokesperson for Ribbun Software. He says, “Our new monthly SEO packages are based on a wide range of diversity, because it gives greater authority to the SEO services provided with the package. Our services include several SEO techniques like Web 2.0 submissions, press release submission, EDU link building, social bookmarking, profile link building, and approved article link building.”



As part of its monthly SEO packages, Ribbun Software will offer detailed weekly reports in Excel sheets that cover the details of services provided and their results. In the first week, Ribbun would concentrate on article link building and profile link building. Depending on the package chosen, the company would offer as much as 100 links from each technique. The second week of the monthly SEO packages includes link wheel creation services and social bookmarking services. The link wheel will be created using high quality link Web 2.0 tools. During the third week, Ribbun Software will create high page rank EDU back links and also provide private blog post link building. The fourth week of these packages involves press release submission services as well as article submission services.



About Ribbun

Ribbun Software is a popular firm that offers search engine optimization and social media optimization services. The company offers a wide and diverse list of services, and continues to work on new and innovative services to add to this list. Ribbun works with a mission to create, improve, and maintain a strong online presence for its clients.