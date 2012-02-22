Montreal, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- The Montreal AHEPA Family donated $130,000 to the Giant Steps School for children with autism on February 11, 2012. The funds were raised from the 13th Annual St. Valentine's Ball, a gala affair that since its inception has donated over $530,000 to children's causes in the Montreal area.



In the past years, this event has already supported include the Shriners Hospital for Children, Montreal Children’s Hospital, St-Justine Hospital, Giant Steps Foundation and the Children’s Wish Foundation.



The focus this year was Giant Steps Foundation, which was founded in order to offer financial support to the Giant Steps school; the only education and therapeutic institution in Quebec, that caters exclusively to teaching children with autism.



The event was co-chaired by dynamic Helen Hiotis and Peter Scoufaras, the ball was a smash. In attendance were the Senator Leo Housakos which this event was held under his auspices along with his wife Dimitra; Senators Jacques Demers and Francis Fox; Honorary chairman and Executive Vice president at the Royal Bank Tony Lofredda and his wife Angie.



The event was attended by over 350 people, including AHEPA Canadian President George Vassilas; Canadian President of the Daughters of Penelope Christina Andrews; Chairman of the board at Giant Steps Nicholas Katalifos along with his wife Mary; Director of the board at Giant Steps Foundation Francine Langan with her husband André Pagé; His Excellency Greek ambassador Eleftherios Anghelopoulos with his wife Anastasia Anthi; business mogul Steve Tsatas with Effie; Me François L'Heureux with his wife Marie Brouillet; Me Gerry Sklavounos, MNA for Laurier-Dorion; Vice President of the CRTC Tom Pentefountas with his wife Tina; Me Dennis Kounadis with wife Mary; Pauline Hiotis with husband Darrel Seal; Montreal police Commander Peter Lambrinakos; radio personality and MC of the night Orla Johannes with husband Chris Konstantopoulos.



Thanks to the unwavering dedication of the organizing committee and generosity of patrons and sponsors alike, including the Royal Bank of Canada and Nick Tsatas & Family.



For more information about AHEPA in Canada, please visit www.ahepacanada.org.