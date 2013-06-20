Montreal Business Specializes in Doors and Windows

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- For most of Montreal, there is but one place to find the best in doors and windows. For the highest quality and lowest prices around along with a family-owned business celebrating over 50 years, Portes et Fenêtres de l’Est is the undisputed leader in the industry for Montreal and Quebec.



Entering its third generation of family leadership, Portes et Fenêtres de l’Est does not have salespeople working their showroom floor.



“We pride ourselves on having only experts, no sales staff at your service,” said Sebastien Poitras of Portes et Fenêtres de l’Est.



Doors and Windows are all customers will find for sale in the store, but they will also find a level of customer service unmatched by any business, a product line that spans economy to custom-made, and quality that comes with experience and leadership.



“To be in the same business for 50 years means we are doing something correct,” said Poitras.



All of the doors and windows at Portes et Fenêtres de l’Est can be installed by a do-it-yourself installation, but for those who are not comfortable with this, Portes et Fenêtres de l’Est offers professional installation services.



“This service is offered across Montreal and its surroundings. Additionally, we promise a hassle free installation and clean up. When the work is done, you will not be able to tell there is a replacement window in the home,” said Poitras.



Besides standard doors and windows, Portes et Fenêtres de l’Est also does garage doors and features the same installation promise and guarantee behind their work.



A liquidation center and discounts are also available.



“The liquidation center has excellent stock and materials. Less expensive, these products still have the same great reliability and quality as our standard stock. Discounts are available on certain products within the store, but the inventory in these two areas changes regularly. Visit the store in person for details and stock,” said Poitras.



Portes et Fenêtres de l’Est staff are all fluent in English and French for all Quebecois.

“Je parle Français, aussi,” said Poitras.



For more information or to see examples of inventory, visit http://www.doors-and-windows-montreal.com/.