Montreal Prize Offers $20,000 for One Short Poem

Montreal, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Get your poems ready! The not-for-profit Montreal International Poetry Prize is offering $20,000 for one original, unpublished poem of no longer than 40 lines written in any English dialect. Early entry deadline is March 31. Online entries only. Entry fees vary. Please see montrealprize.com for details.



Here’s how the competition works: Approximately 50 poems will be published in the Montreal Prize’s 2013 Global Poetry Anthology. As editors of the anthology, 10 poets from across the globe sort through submissions blindly (without seeing author names) and select poems for the collection (which serves as a shortlist). The prize judge then reads a blind copy of the manuscript of the anthology and selects the $20,000 poem. The 2013 Prize Judge is Don Paterson.



The 10 editors of the 2013 Global Poetry Anthology are Mary Dalton (Canada), Keki Daruwalla (India), Kwame Dawes (Ghana/Jamaica), Kendel Hippolyte (St. Lucia), Medbh McGuckian (Ireland), Sean O'Brien (United Kingdom), Niyi Osundare (Nigeria), Robyn Sarah (Canada), Nicolette Stasko (USA/Australia), and Chase Twichell (USA).



The Montreal Prize launched its first poetry competition in March 2011 and awarded $50,000 to Australian poet Mark Tredinnick. The 2011 Global Poetry Anthology is a solid collection that garnered positive reviews. It includes unknown voices alongside celebrated poets from around the world. Internationally acclaimed American artist Eric Fischl responded to one poem in the anthology with a watercolour painting.