Montreal's Canada Day Parade Is Going Virtual

Quebec, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- COVID-19 has changed everything - except the Spirit of Canada. This year's Montreal Canada Parade is going virtual.



Each group that chose to participate in the parade made their own video of their unique performance. Be it dancing, singing, costumes, a float, anything that they thought would best represent their group inthe "virtual" parade. Some used Zoom or Microsoft Teams to record themselves so the group doesn't need to meet. Or they made professional videos of their most memorable years past



All of the videos will be professionally edited together to create Montreal's first Canada Day "Virtual"Parade!



The video will be posted to YouTube on July 1, 2020 in celebration of Canada Day and the unquenchable Canadian spirit of unity and cooperation.



"The parade is more significant today than ever. It offers a non-intrusive way to break down barriers of racism, so we can all see that we are all the same, yet different. This virtual event gives us a showcase to express that sentiment to the world." -- Nicholas Cowen; Main Organizer of the Montreal Canada Day Parade



In years past, of course, the parade was held in the streets of Montreal. The organizers and hundreds of past participants are determined to make this year's virtual event bigger than ever, recognizing that a celebration is needed now more than ever.



"While this year, might be different," Cowen said. "It's important that we keep up with this event. Every year for decades, Canadians have come from all over to celebrate our unity and our uniqueness. Now more than ever, with the COVID-19 pandemic and racial tensions, we need to appreciate each other as humans, as Canadians, as friends."



The Canada Day Parade in Montreal was born on July 1, 1977. The founder, cardiologist Dr. Roopnarine Singh, with the help of dedicated people and the participation of the generous public, contributed to the growth of this beautiful parade.



