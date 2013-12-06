Montreal's Newest Hostel Project Launches Crowd Funding Campaign via Indiegogo

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Unik Hostel Montreal today announced the launch of their funding campaign using Indiegogo, one of the web’s leading crowdfunding organisations. The funds are required for renovation and conversion of the premises before their planned opening at the heart of Montreal, early in 2014.



‘’Unik Hostel really says it in the name. We’re not just going to offer bunk beds in dusty dorms, we’re going to create a whole unique experience for budget travellers. The hostel will also promote local artists and will host special themed evenings with live music’’ says local Harmony Marin, who’s jotted down the idea of opening a hostel after extensive budget travels in Europe. Harmony is opening the hostel with fellow friend Juliana Zhen, a professional originally from Brazil. In order to open around Easter next year, they are launching a one-off crowdfunding campaign.



All funds received via Indiegogo will be used primarily for the renovation and necessary conversion of the premises into a hostel as well as providing materials for local artist to start incorporating their art into the design of Unik Hostel Montreal.



The funding campaign opened to the public recently and will run until January 19. Funds can be donated via below link http://bit.ly/198jBQE



Written by Kurt Rebry