MOOC Market Growing at a Cagr of 40.55% by Pluralsight LLC, Coursera Inc., edX Inc., Iversity, Udacity Inc., LinkedIn

List of few players are-: Pluralsight LLC, Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iversity, Udacity Inc., LinkedIn, FutureLearn, NovoEd, Udemy Inc.



Global MOOC market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026, growing at a CAGR of 40.55%. This is expected to raise the estimated market value from USD 4.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 65.48 billion in 2026.



Research strategies and tools used of MOOC Market:



Details Key Players of MOOC Market -:



MOOC-CN Information Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd., Alison, Edmodo, Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Federica Weblearning, INTELLIPAAT.COM, Jigsaw Academy Education Pvt Ltd., Kadenze Inc., Khan Academy, Linkstreet Learning, Miríadax, My Mooc, Simplilearn Solutions, Skillshare Inc., and WizIQ Inc.



Drivers & Restraints of MOOC Market-:



Market Drivers:



Growing need for cheaper and able to reach a broader student base learning platforms is expected to drive the market growth



Easier way of learning and wider reach of e-learning is also expected to drive the market growth



Market Restraints:



Lower completion rate and degree earning as compared to the traditional form of learning is expected to restrain the market growth



Absence of personalized path of learning system and guidance is also expected to restrain the market growth



Breakdown of MOOC Market-:



Global MOOC Market, By Component (Platforms, Services), Course (Humanities, Computer Science & Programming, Business Management, Science, Health & Medicine, Education & Training, Engineering, Others), User Type (High School, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Corporate)



Regional Insights-



Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the MOOC market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.



Regional Coverage of the Market



South America



North America



Middle east and Africa



Asia and Pacific region



Europe



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Part 01: MOOC Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global MOOC Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global MOOC Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America MOOC Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe MOOC Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific MOOC Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America MOOC Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue MOOC by Countries



To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.



Industry Chain Suppliers of MOOC market with Contact Information



Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value



In-depth market segmentation



Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.



