Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Moody's Corporation : Financial Services - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Moody's Corporation : Financial Services - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Moody's Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Moody's Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Moody's Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Moody's Corporation (Moody's) is a credit rating agency. The company offers a wide range of data and analytical tools, related research, credit ratings, quantitative credit risk measures, risk scoring software and credit portfolio management solutions. It also supplies the fixed income pricing data and valuation models. Additionally, it provides research data and analytic tools for assessing credit risk, and publishes market-leading credit opinions, deal research and commentary. Its key customers include corporate and governmental issuers of securities and institutional investors, depositors, creditors, investment banks, commercial banks, and other financial intermediaries. Its business operations are spanned across 28 countries. Moody's is headquartered in New York, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Moody's Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139776/moodys-corporation-financial-services-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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