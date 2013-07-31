Moon Jump Announces Inexpensive Inflatable Rentals for School Fund Raising Events

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Statistics indicate schools throughout the United States bring in an average of $2 billion dollars annually through fund raising events. Among the most popular events are carnivals including inflatable rentals, baked goods, games and carnival rides. In an effort to further these fund raising efforts for schools in Illinois, Moon Jump has announced their most inexpensive bounce house rentals to date.



Ted Nunez of Moon Jump confirmed, "Based on some of our most popular bounce house rentals, we have compiled a collection of inflatables and made them available to the public for only $99 per day; in addition, we also offer a number of highly sought after inflatables for $119 daily or $149 for an entire weekend. Schools taking advantage of our bounce house rentals Naperville IL and the surrounding areas are able to charge patrons for time in these inflatables and can easily cover the cost of rental after only a few customers. To increase the popularity of our rentals, many of our offerings feature popular characters such as Dora the Explorer, Elmo, Nemo, The Incredibles, Spider-Man, Superman and others of great interest to children and teens."



Continued Nunez, "Our daily and weekend specials are available for birthday parties, corporate family days, day care centers and other events during which bounce house rentals Addison IL would add to the festivities. We also carry a variety of inflatable water slides and slip and slides for children, teens and adults to enjoy during these hot summer days. Any one planning such an event will also have access to our full array of party accessories. We offer hot dog steamers, popcorn, cotton candy and snow cone machines, tents, tables, chairs, generators, patio heaters, frame games and much more."



Nunez went on to say, "For winter events, our customers in need of bounce house rentals Aurora IL may also want to consider our temporary ice rinks that can be customized to fit any customer's needs. We cater to the adult population as well with our adult size inflatables. Our most recent offering geared toward adults is our portable hot tub rentals. Seating up to 6 people and featuring jets for each seat, these spas are available for weekend and weekly rentals. They are perfect for a romantic weekend or any type of adult party setting."



About Moon Jump

A family owned and operated business, Moon Jump was the first to offer inflatable rentals to the Chicago area. Since their founding more than two decades ago, the company has grown from one inflatable to leading the industry in party rental standards. Their business is based on the principles of respect, superior customer service and affordable pricing.