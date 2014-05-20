Moon Jump Discloses the Truth Behind the Recent Bounce House Incident

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Turn on the news and one is likely to see pictures of a bounce house in Albany, New York, blowing away with three children inside. What many news stations fail to mention is the bounce house involved was made by Little Tykes, a company known for producing outdoor toys for children, rather than being obtained through a company specializing in blow up inflatables. "Parents need not fear Moon Jump bouncy castle rentals or any other inflatables obtained through the company as Moon Jump puts safety above everything else when it comes to bounce houses, inflatable slides and more," Ted Nunez of Moon Jump declares.



With the summer months quickly approaching, many find it is time to begin planning block parties and other neighborhood gatherings. As temperatures rise, the best inflatable slides Moon Jump has to offer go quickly. For this reason, now is the time to make reservations for a block party or other neighborhood gathering to ensure the event has the desired inflatables. Prices remain affordable as Moon Jump understands money is an issue for many event planners.



"With the help of Moon Jump best inflatable slide rentals and more, one finds planning an event has never been easier. The wide range of products offered makes it easy to accommodate the needs and tastes of everyone who will attend. Contact Moon Jump today for assistance in planning the event as the company has everything one needs to make the event a huge success," Nunez explains.



Start the fun early with the help of Moon Jump. The company offers early delivery on Saturday rentals for an extra fee so the fun can start early. For only $15, one receives the 15 x 15 Bouncy Castle or the $20 Combo Unit on Friday. Moon Jump also offers $99 Moon Jumps, making it easy for every event planner to find the right inflatable for their needs.



"Choose from favorite characters such as Clifford, Elmo, Nemo, and the Disney Princesses, or pick a more generic version, including All Sport, Arena Jump, and Monster Truck. All go for only $99, making them both fun and affordable. Units renting for $149 include the Extra Large Fun House and Indoor Jump, or one may opt to obtain an obstacle course and interactive unit. Moon Jump provides the right inflatable for every need," Nunez goes on to say.



Moon Jump offers other party supplies to make the event a success. Choose from canopy tents, banquet tables, chairs, and more. Obtain a cotton candy machine, hot dog steamer, or popcorn machine to feed guests. The company supplies everything one needs for a great day of fun.



"Reserve the desired items today. With the weather warming up, people are ready to get outside and have fun, and the inflatables offered through Moon Jump make a good event great. Take advantage of the specials offered through Moon Jump to plan an amazing event all around," Nunez states.



About Moon Jump

Moon Jump, in business for 20 years, remains the original rental company for inflatables such as the Moonwalk, Bounce House, Castle Jumpy Thing, Space Walk, Jumpy, and Jumping Balloon. Friendly and experienced staff members help clients plan their event to ensure it is perfect in every way. A family owned business, the company started with an inflatable tied to the top of a car. Over the years, the company has grown significantly, yet remains dedicated to treating customers with respect and offering personalized service while keeping prices affordable.