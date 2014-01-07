Moon Mama Seeks Support via Kickstarter to Create 'Take-off Tote: 3-in-1 Diaper Bag, Feeding Pillow & Play Mat'

City of Gold Coast, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- MOON MAMA™ is a young family-owned company, founded by Gemma, who became a new mama herself in January 2013. They truly understand today’s parents because that’s what they are, too!



Their mission is to de-clutter the traditional diaper bag and make outings more comfortable for all. Initially designed for breastfeeding mamas, the makers quickly realized this product had the potential to be used by anyone! Their dream is to improve parent's lifestyles by keeping things simple and getting them out of the house, hassle-free!



MOON MAMA™ has been working on this product for months now, testing and exploring the perfect dimensions and materials to create the greatest possible experience for their fellow parents, globe trotters and outdoor adventurers.



The products will be made with love at an ethically-sourced Chinese factory, using high quality materials to make the best product possible. Initially, it will be available in one gender-neutral color.



MOON MAMA has invested their savings into the research and development of this innovative product and now they need backers to make this dream a reality. There are minimum limits required for mass production and the $10,000 they’re aiming to raise is a share of the funds needed for their first order.



This project will only be funded if at least$10,000 AUD is pledged by Saturday Jan 25, 2:21am EST.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1fZgAqt