Moonlit Nights: Lycanthropy Meets Mystery in Compelling New Thriller by Jacob Parr

Rockville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- While wolves are often regarded as one of the wild’s most beautiful creatures, their existence and potential is also steeped in rich mythology. With many cultures around the world believing that some people hold the supernatural power to transform themselves into the animal through the process of lycanthropy, wolves and shape-shifting have long been a popular subject in compelling fiction.



Jacob Parr is the latest author to take the concept and turn it into a runaway success. His new novel, ‘Moonlit Nights’ has recently staked its place as a fierce contender in the thriller, mystery and suspense genres. Forcing hordes of readers to keep their lights on at night, Parr’s bold and vivid narrative is a true hair-raiser.



Synopsis:



A crime spree of horrendous proportions is just beginning in the Washington Metropolitan Area as bodies begin to turn up horribly mutilated and torn to pieces.



Aidan Preston, a Homicide Detective for the Montgomery County Police Department, delves into the case, finding himself immersed in a dark and dangerous world, the likes of which he has never seen.



What secrets do these moonlit nights hold?



The author explains that, while fictional, his narrative calls on scientific fact to take readers on a vivid and very real journey.



“It is a fresh new take and offers a well-researched perspective on not only these creatures of legend but the psychological condition of lycanthropy as well while making it a pulse racing thriller that continues to build all the way until the climax,” says Parr, who set his book in his native East Coast of the United States.



Continuing, “It’s being compared to NY Times bestselling authors work such as Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child's "The Relic", many of Michael Crichton's science-laced novels like "Congo" and "Jurassic Park" and others as well. It takes a supernatural/mythological character and bases it in science and reasoning to make it a very real and horrifying possibility.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“It is a fresh new perspective in a world where people seem to keep rehashing the same tired story lines over and over again. One of the greatest strengths of Moonlit Nights is the author’s development of the characters, their individual storylines and particular arcs. It devotes just the right amount of time to every person in this book and actually makes you care about what happens to them!” says reviewer, Mark Kyle.



Pamela Beasley was equally as impressed, adding, “It is very well written, which is good. The plot is put together very well. If you are into mystery and thrills, this is more than a sufficient story to read.”



With the book’s popularity sharply rising, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Moonlit Nights’, published by CreateSpace, is available now in print and ebook: http://amzn.to/18NugCw



ISBN-10: 1484195930

ISBN-13: 978-1484195932



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://jacobparr.blogspot.com/



Video Trailer: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUS6qLyJ4aY



About the Author

Jacob Parr currently lives on the Eastern Shore of the United States. As a writer he has written many different genres and lengths of stories over the course of his life. In high school, he was awarded and recognized upon graduation from the State of Maryland for his literary efforts.



In college, he continued his passion for short stories and novels. He is currently at work on his second, full-length novel titled 'Tragedy', which will be set in the Baltimore Washington Area of the Nation's Capitol.