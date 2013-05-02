Moore Services, Inc. Highlights Need for Cooling System Repair and Maintenance

Papillion, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- According to almanac.com, Nebraskans need to prepare for a dry and slightly cooler summer this year, although hot spells are expected in late June, mid- and late July and mid-August. "Residents must plan for these hot periods by having their heating and cooling system checked before temperatures soar. Very few things are as uncomfortable as finding the air conditioner doesn't work on 90 degree days," Zach of Moore Services, Inc. (http://www.mooreserviceshvac.com) asserts.



When it comes to omaha heating and air conditioner services, Moore Services, Inc. handles all brands, products and services. Experienced and highly trained staff focus on maximizing comfort while minimizing energy expenses for both residential and commercial customers. "Customers should never have to suffer from extreme temperatures in their own home so technicians are trained to take on any job and get it done right the first time," Zach goes on to say.



Businesses know that customers expect to be comfortable while shopping which is why all Moore Services, Inc. technicians receive training in commercial heating and cooling systems. From forced air and custom ventilation systems to commercial rooftop units, walk-in coolers and more, technicians fix the problem so customers want to stay and browse or come back again. "Businesses cannot afford to lose customers in today's competitive environment which is why Moore Services, Inc. takes on the job and gets the work done quickly, efficiently and properly," Zach continues.



Moore Services, Inc. encourages satisfied customers to spread the news about the company. Customers, both residential and commercial, who refer customers to Moore Services, Inc. receive $50 as a thank you. The new customer also receives $50 off of their first service and a minimum amount is required for the referral payout. New customers who haven't been referred by a current customer receive $50 off a service repair also with a minimum service order of $150. "Money continues to be tight for many families and Moore Services, Inc. understands this so discounts are offered for those who choose our Omaha hvac repair service," Zach declares.



About Moore Services, Inc

Moore Service, Inc., established in 2009. retains some of the most efficient, trustworthy and experienced staff in the industry. All staff members dedicate themselves to customer service and offer a neighborly hand when something goes wrong with a customer's heating or cooling system. A small company, Moore Services, Inc. prides itself on offering helpful and personal service when customers need it most. The home or business is treated with care, respect and cleanliness just as if the technician were on his or her property as customers deserve nothing less. Honesty and trustworthiness characterize Moore Services, Inc. which is why customers call the company when a problem does arise.