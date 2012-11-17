Moorpark Dental Care Hosts Food Drive for the Homeless for Thanksgiving

Moorpark, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2012 -- Moorpark Dental Care, leading Moorpark, California dental office headed by the renowned Dr. Zachary Potts, is hosting a food drive for the homeless for this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The food drive is going on now, until Thanksgiving Day, to help give food to the homeless and those without. Moorpark Dental Care encourages donations, and they look forward to helping people in need this holiday season and beyond.



Moorpark Dental Care is accepting donations of cans and other forms of nonperishable food items directly to their office, to give away on November 22, 2012. In addition, for every item of food collected, Moorpark Dental Care will donate $2. They are hoping for a large turn-out this year, to maximize the impact on the hundreds of homeless families and individuals in desperate need of assistance.



The Thanksgiving food drive is part of an ongoing effort by Moorpark Dental Care to give back to their community. They recently finished the “Halloween Candy Buyback” program, in which they bought over 220 pounds of candy from local children, to help prevent cavities and promote healthy teeth, and they donated the candy to military heroes serving overseas. This December will begin their Toys for Tots program, in which they collect toys and donate money to the Toys for Tots Foundation. Throughout the year, Dr. Potts donates free dental work through “Give Back a Smile Foundation,” in which he repairs women’s missing or broken teeth, due to domestic violence.



Moorpark Dental Care offers the latest in cosmetic and general dentistry. Dr. Potts is an expert with porcelain veneers and crowns, composite fillings, Invisalign, TMJ, sleep apnea, dental implants (both in surgical and restoration), root canals, and much more. His team prides itself on ensuring patients feel as comfortable and pain-free as possible, with best-in-class equipment, materials and techniques. In addition to excellent dentistry, Moorpark Dental Care is dedicated to improving their community, and they hope the Thanksgiving food drive is successful for the people who need it most.



About Moorpark Dental Care

Moorpark Dental Care is a leading dentist in Moorpark, California. They are headed by Zachary Potts, DDS. Dr. Potts graduated top in his class, clinically, at Loma Linda University and received the Clinician of the Year award, for clinical excellence. Dr. Potts is a member of many distinguished associations, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) and more. Moorpark Dental Care uses the latest in technology and techniques to bring a pain-free and pleasant experience to their patients. They are a favorite among people seeking a superior Thousand Oaks dentist, Simi Valley dentist, and Camarillo dentist, and more. For more information visit www.moorparkdentalcare.com, or call them at 805-243-3997.