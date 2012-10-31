Moorpark Dental Announces New Patient Special

Moorpark, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- Moorpark Dental Care, a leading dental practice in Ventura County, has announced the availability of a special targeted at new patients. The special, featuring a price of $97.00, gives patients access to an oral exam and cleaning, including x-rays and TMJ evaluation. The exam can help patients identify any potential risks to their dental health.



“Regular dental exams are an important part of a person’s health,” explains Dr. Zachary Potts, Dentist, “but many patients are reluctant, either because of the expected cost, a fear of dentists, or because they’re anxious about their current dental health. This special makes it affordable for new patients to experience the comfortable, supportive environment that our practice offers and get important insight into their oral health.”



The offices of Zachary Potts, DDS focus on providing a comfortable, professional and friendly experience for each patient. Various options for patient comfort and relaxation are available, including sedation dentistry. The practice offers both cosmetic and general dentistry services, including veneers, whitening, braces and Invisalign (We have more information on invisalign dentist in Moorpark), as well as fillings, root canals, periodontal treatments and extractions.



For more information about the practice and the new patient special, visit www.moorparkdentalcare.com.



About Moorpark Dental Care

Moorpark Dental Care is made up of a dental team that welcomes each patient to their family, and is committed to providing exceptional "five-star service." In addition to ensuring a comfortable visit, providing renewed health and dramatically enhancing smiles, one of the main goals at Moorpark Dental Care is dispelling the misconception that visits to the dentist office are painful and unpleasant.