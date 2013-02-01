Morbey & Olsen, PLLP Announces New Firm Website

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Minneapolis Estate Planning and Small Business, Non-Profit, and Political Consulting Law Firm Morbey & Olsen, PLLP announces the launch of their new website at http://morbeylaw.com/ . The Minnesota law firm is located in Minneapolis and serves many cities throughout the state.



In 2012, Morbey & Olsen combined their diverse backgrounds, superior legal educations, experiences and interests to benefit clients. Simeon Morbey has experience as an adjunct law school faculty member. He also spent time teaching high school English and mathematics in the Republic of Georgia. James Olsen has experience negotiating and managing contracts with Microsoft. He lived abroad for three years and is a published photographer. They concentrate their law practice on three major areas.



- Estate Planning Attorney. The lawyers are dedicated to protecting the assets of their clients and insuring the last wishes of their clients are complied with. Every aspect of estate planning is covered, from creating wills and trusts to health care directives and living wills.



- Small Business Consulting and Non-profit Consulting. The law firm is a small business and the lawyers are knowledgeable about the best business structure for each type of start-up business. They know what documents are required by state law. They can assist with employment issues and all areas of contracts. Consulting with Morbey & Olsen for business planning can help prevent future litigation.



- Political Consulting. The lawyers have experience in grassroots advocacy as well as consulting in both U.S. Senate and Congressional races. They can assist every step of the way from developing a strategy, creating a budget and selecting a team of experts to assist the campaign. The firm will act as inside legal counsel, consultants or part of the team depending on the needs and desires of their clients.



Morbey & Olsen’s new website is user-friendly and offers details about the members of the firm and practice areas. The website includes a blog with up-to-date information and relevant news. The website is powered by Avvo Ignite and offers connectivity to social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.



