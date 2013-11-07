Morbie Accelerates Top Up Mobile Service for the Philippines, E-Load Now 8 Times Faster

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- As Filipinos overseas start to look for better, more immediate ways of keeping in touch with their families back home, Morbie is taking measures to give its mobile customers a faster e-load service.



The company says they have been reviewing customer feedback from its social media sites http://www.facebook.com/MorbieDotCom and https://plus.google.com/103323914543047427303 for the last few months and are ready to announce that it has acted on one of the most common requests from its clients, which would be to add speed to the e-loading process. As of this May, loading mobile phone credits with Morbie is eight times faster than it previously was, meaning customers can get in touch with people back in the Philippines more quickly than ever before.



Morbie serves as an online loading station for mobile minutes or more commonly called “load.” “If you’re in America, Canada, United Kingdom, Asia, Africa, South America, Europe, Middle East or from anywhere in the world and you want to keep in touch with someone special in the Philippines, there’s no better way than sending them load,” Morbie.com states on its website,



Previously, Morbie.com customers looking to send load to the Philippines may have experienced some delay while they waited for their e-load credits to reach recipients. Customers no longer have to wait minutes for a cell phone top up to arrive. Morbie customers will now experience instant communication immediately after payment. Clearly, instant communication makes a big difference for dealing with family emergencies or those involved in online dating with people on opposite ends of the world.



Morbie.com is able to provide reliable service by partnering with several major Philippine cell phone networks like Globe Telecome, Smart Communications and Sun Cellular. Payment is also made through secure financial institutions such as PayPal or any of the major credit cards, Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express. Morbie.com also makes it easy for first time users with a step by step tutorial on their website.



The website states that “Morbie eLoading is in the business of bringing family, friends and loved ones in the Philippines closer together.” Their latest upgrade to their service is part of staying true to their company motto. Interested users can join over 20K facebook followers at http://www.facebook.com/MorbieDotCom to find out how Morbie is helping keep people connected across the world.



About Morbie.com

Morbie.com) specialises in sending mobile credits/load or top up to the Philippines from anywhere in the world. They are partners with several major Philippine cell phone networks such as Globe Telecom, Smart Communications, Sun Cellular, including their subsidiaries, Touch Mobile and Talk ‘n Text. For more information visit http://www.morbie.com/