Morcher Gmbh - Product Pipeline Analysis. - New Study Released

Morcher Gmbh - Product Pipeline Analysis.
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- MORCHER GmbH(Morcher) develops, manufactures, and distributes implants for cataract surgery. The company's products offerings can be broadly categorized into five categories,namely, capsular rings, foldable IOLs, PMMA IOLs, Aniridia implants and special implants. Under the capsular rings category, Morcher offers capsular edge rings, capsular tension rings, capsular tension segments and cionni rings for scleral fixation. Various products under Foldable IOLs category include BioComFold / Hydrophilic and LOTUS / Hydrophobic. Through the PMMA IOLs category it offers 5.0 mm Optic, 5.5 mm Optic, 6.0 mm Optic, 6.5 mm Optic, 7.0 mm Optic. Under the Aniridia Implants category the company offers aniridia implants, aniridia rings, partial aniridia implants and partial aniridia rings. Through the Special Implants category, the company offers products such as myopia IOLs, pupil dilators, sclera foldable IOLs and sclera PMMA IOLs. It offers its products through a catalog order system. Morcher is headquartered at Stuttgart, Germany.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Morcher Gmbh portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
