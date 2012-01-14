More Americans Taking Online CPR and BLS Certification Courses at Mycprcertificationonline.com

Woodbridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2012 -- More Americans are taking lifesaving CPR certification online from mycprcertificationlione.com. The Website provides nationally accepted comprehensive adult, child and infant online CPR and BLS certification from the American Health Care Institute for CPR and First Aid.



Every year more than 300,000 people require EMT assistance and only eight percent of them survive. The reality is that every office, business, public/private recreation facility and any place where there are young children or elderly individuals must have one or more individuals with first aid and CPR certification. Now, online Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Basic Life Support (BLS) training has begun to help reverse those appalling statistics. “Our goal is to meets the needs of professionals and the general public with comprehensive training that meets OSHA guidelines and ILCOR regulatory standards so that we can save many more lives,” said an American Health Care Institute for CPR and First Aid representative.



The CPR online training materials provide an affordable and simple way for individuals and groups to obtain two-year CPR certification and BLS certification. After registering with their personal information, students will have full access to course content for 60 days, which allows completion in a single or multiple sessions. The e-learning course utilizes slideshow, charts, graphics, lists, and other visuals information to prepare students to take the exam. The courses are followed by a multiple choice exam that is easily completed after preparation with their professionally written CPR study guide and practice exams.



The courses and exams are written by American Heart Association (AHA)trained medical doctors. Each exam is uniquely generated and unlimited retakes are available until the student passes the exam and receives their certification. Once certified, students are mailed an official wallet card signed by a board-certified and licensed physician. Multiple additional cards and a full color certificate can also be immediately printed after passing the exam.



The different types of certification classes offered include CPR/AED, CPR/AED and First Aid, Basic First Aid, Basic Life Support, Bloodborne Pathogens Emergency Oxygen and CPR/AED class specially designed for healthcare professionals. “We’ve been in the safety training industry for years with more than 95-percent of our students returning to re-certify,” said the specialist. “Every person trained means more lives are saved.” For more information, please visit http://www.mycprcertificationonline.com/



About American Institute for CPR & First Aid

American Institute for CPR & First Aid is an online provider of CPR, First Aid and BLS certifications. Students have 24/7 access to the various courses, study guides, exams and practice exams for 60 days from date of registration to allow individual pace for completion. The rigorously developed and quarterly reviewed courses provide clients with the latest AHA-compliant course work meeting Red Cross and ILCOR guidelines.