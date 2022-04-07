"MORE" an Effective Treatment for Opioid Misuse for Chronic Pain

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2022 -- In Dr. Garland's discussion with host Dr. Phillips, he will define opioid use disorder (OUD), its relationship to chronic pain and what makes opioids so addictive. He will discuss and exemplify the treatment components of "MORE," the differences between "MORE" and other treatments and the effectiveness of the treatment in empowering those suffering with a new way of dealing with pain and reducing opioid misuse. Listeners will get a real glimpse of MORE and what it is like to be in a "Mindfulness Oriented Recovery Enhancement Group."



Given the danger of Opioid Use Disorder, the number of people suffering, and the effectiveness of "MORE"-Mindfulness-Oriented Recovery Enhancement," this show with Dr. Eric Garland becomes essential to hear.



About Dr. Eric Garland

Dr. Eric Garland, PhD, LCSW is Distinguished Endowed Chair in Research, Distinguished Professor, and Associate Dean for Research in the University of Utah College of Social Work, Director of the Center on Mindfulness and Integrative Health Intervention Development (C-MIIND), Associate Director of Integrative Medicine in Supportive Oncology and Survivorship at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, and Research Health Scientist in Whole Health at the Salt Lake Veterans Administration Medical Center. Dr. Garland is the developer of an innovative mindfulness-based intervention founded on insights derived from cognitive, affective, and neurobiological science, called Mindfulness-Oriented Recovery Enhancement (MORE). MORE's efficacy was recently demonstrated in a large clinical trial published in JAMA Internal Medicine. As Principal Investigator or Co-Investigator, he has received more than $60 million in research grants from prestigious entities including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Defense (DOD), and the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) to conduct bio-behavioral clinical trials to develop and test novel integrative health interventions, including trials of MORE as a treatment for opioid misuse, opioid use disorder, and chronic pain. Dr. Garland is Distinguished Fellow of the National Academies of Practice and has received many such honors. His work has been covered by the New York Times, the Washington Post, LA Times and more.



About Dr. Suzanne B. Phillips

Dr. Suzanne B. Phillips has been a practicing psychologist, psychoanalyst, group therapist and professor for over 35 years. She is the co-author of three books and over 40 articles and chapters. Most recently, she co-authored "Healing Together: A Couple's Guide to Coping with Trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress." She has written and presented on a wide range of topics including couples, marriage, divorce, trauma, teens, bullying, pets, military, managing stress, infidelity, sexual violence, bereavement and building resilience. Her work has been recognized with awards such as The Suffolk County Psychological Association Psychologist of the Year Award, The Rutgers University GSAPP Lifelong Distinguished Achievement Award, and The American Group Psychotherapy Association Social Responsibility Award. She has given testimony before Congress for the needs of military families. Suzanne is a weekly blogger for Psych Central with over 340 original blogs. She has also blogged for This Emotional Life on PBS, has appeared on television programs such as Fox 5 Good Day New York and Good Day Street Talk. She has been a radio guest on many shows including Military Mom Talk Radio,Tom Matt's Boomer Rock and NPR. From 2013- 2015, Suzanne hosted Psych Up on CoSozo radio and on WMIQ 1450 AM in Michigan. Starting in 2015, her show, "Psych Up Live," airs globally on VoiceAmerica and has had 140 episodes, available as podcasts on VoiceAmerica, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, etc.



Psych Up Live

Thursday at 11 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel



Psych Up Live turns up your psychological perspective on life issues. With a wide variety of guests, Host Suzanne Phillips passes forward the latest in books, findings, and information relevant to your life and the world you live in. She explores topics as varied as family relationships, binge eating and violence on campus. In a conversational style, Suzanne and her guests translate the latest in psychology to exemplify ways of coping with child rearing, divorce, medical diagnosis, campus violence and social anxiety. She engages her guests with questions, often voicing her own thoughts or sharing related stories. What is particularly exciting about Psych Up Live is the opportunity for you to call in with your own stories, questions and opinions.



