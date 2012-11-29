More and More Brits Are Taking Holidays at Home

Colchester, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- More and more Brits are deciding to beat the credit crunch and poor currency exchange rates and are taking holidays at home rather than making the annual pilgrimage to sunnier shores, according to holiday web site Staying Places.



And why not? Travel costs are certainly a lot lower than when jetting off abroad. Even if only flying to the mainland Europe rather than going long haul, air fares for a family of four seem to be climbing faster than the planes themselves. This is of course down to several factors including: the UK government’s obsession with so-called ‘green’ taxes; the ever increasing price of crude oil; airlines pushing up their prices to avoid potential bankruptcy. So, taking the family car, or maybe caravan, down a few hundred miles of Britain’s highways and byways will cost a fraction in comparison.



Then there’s the accommodation. It’s well known that if you were to compare a five star hotel in England to one in the USA or the Far East, you’ll end up paying through the nose for it and you may not even receive the level of customer service and comfort that you expect. The star rating system for hotels is based on different criteria depending on which country the hotel is in so that three star all-inclusive that you had a fantastic time at in Jamaica may not be the best comparison to that Premier Inn on the East Suffolk coast.



But, as Staying Places point out, you certainly don’t need to spend top dollar on hotel accommodation as long as you keep your eyes peeled for travel deals and can travel off-peak if possible. “Of course to save money, don’t stay in a hotel at all. There are a vast array of alternative accommodation types on offer throughout the UK ranging from narrow boats to woodland lodges, to country cottages and to good old fashioned camp sites – some with the tents provided!”, said a spokesman for the web site.



So, what to choose? “This probably depends on several factors such as: who is traveling; the destination; for how long; and when? If you’re indisposed to the cold, it’s probably not the best of ideas to go camping in the Highlands of Scotland in February, for instance. Or, if you’re planning on taking small children, then a boating holiday should probably be avoided on safety reasons. For a family week or two away, what better than a holiday park, with plenty of activities to keep the kids amused, ranging from supervised sports and games to some awe inspiring water parks, but with night time entertainment for the adults too, with a show and a drink or two at the clubhouse?



Just the two of you and you fancy something a little more romantic and intimate? Try something like a forest lodge or country cottage with its own outdoor hot tub! Fancy a swanky dinner and a show? There are now a multitude of fully serviced city centre apartments that are available for holiday rental in most of the major UK cities. Want to see a bit more of the country? Simply pack a tent or hitch up the caravan and tour the caravan and camp sites of your preferred part of the British Isles”, he continued.



And this is where the UK is winning out. There are now so many types of holiday rental accommodation to choose from in so many locations around the United Kingdom that there is surely now something for everyone. To see for yourself what’s available, it’s well worth visiting a specialized web site such as Staying Places where you can see the number of options available to you. “Plus, if you're not from Great Britain, come and pay us a visit soon - we think you'll be surprised!”



