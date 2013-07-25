More and More Companies Are Switching to Paper Coffee Cups for Cleaner and Healthier Environment

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- It is our job as humans to take care of the world we live in. Lately some of the choices made have had a great impact on the environmental and the well-being of the planet earth. It is the little things that have great impact such as the small choices that people usually do not perceive as something of significance can be damaging to the environment. For instance, the choice of cups people choose while buying their daily dose of coffee. Many people prefer having their coffees on their way to work, and for that purpose paper cups have long been a popular choice because of their convenience, practicality and comfort.



Paper coffee cups are light weight and easy to carry which makes them most suitable for people on the go. Furthermore paper cups are disposable which means people do not have to worry about carrying the cup with them all day. Until recently most people where oblivious to the fact that paper cups are in fact becoming an environmental hazard. Each year millions of paper are used resulting into tons of unrecyclable waste waiting to go in to landfills. Fortunately, people are beginning to notice this problem and its impact, and they are being forced to take action before it is too late.



People and most importantly major coffee shops, cafes and restaurants have started to make the switch over to paper cups that are made of recycled materials and can be recycled again after use. Hence, these new paper cups are more environmental friendly. Such paper coffee cups take out a little bit of guilt which people were facing while using paper cups in the past. There is no doubting that paper cups are a popular choice and most people love the look and feel of a paper cup, some would even say that it is a style statement plus its ease and practicality prove why paper cups have been such a popular choice for so many years.



It seems more and more companies are also hopping on board the greener choices train and are now looking for products and supplies that are earth friendly, such steps are not only beneficial for the earth but also for business and the image of the company. Restaurant, coffee shops and cafes can now buy high quality paper coffee cups for wholesale prices online on http://www.hotfrog.com.au/Companies/Wholesale-Direct-Restaurant-Supplies/Paper-Coffee-Cups-487721. These paper cups have a triple wall exterior retains heat & keeps the cup cool to hold, & the contemporary 'ripple wave' design suits the decor in all trendy cafes. These paper cups are of the highest quality sold for the best price.



For more information, please visit http://www.hotfrog.com.au/Companies/Wholesale-Direct-Restaurant-Supplies/Paper-Coffee-Cups-487721



Media contact:

Wholesale Direct

Email, sales@wholesale.com.au

Sydney, Australia