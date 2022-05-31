More APAC Companies Adopt Contingent Workforce to Solve Supply Chain Recruitment

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- The global pandemic has squeezed the logistics and supply chain industry in many ways, especially when it comes to talent pipelines. Now, new research has revealed that companies across the APAC region are increasingly turning to the contingent workforce in order to solve the challenges of supply chain recruitment. Headcount shortages are affecting many organisations and this, combined with the impact of COVID-19, plus increasingly sophisticated technology and economic uncertainty, has meant that many enterprises are forced to look for new ways to survive and thrive. While the contingent workforce is already a big part of workforce planning for businesses in the APAC region, the research showed that 25% plan to increase their use of contingent workforce in the next two years. 58% of businesses already use a contingent workforce when it comes to headcount shortages and 74% are likely to reward a contingent worker at the same level, or better, than full-time employees.



The increasing use of more contingent workers is a clear trend in supply chain recruitment today - and one that provides a wealth of benefits when it comes to productivity and growth. DSJ Global is ideally positioned to support enterprises in the APAC region in optimising this supply chain recruitment trend for their own benefit. The firm was established in 2008 and has a wealth of expertise in supply chain recruitment, as well as key connected areas such as logistics, procurement and technical operations. Over the years, DSJ Global has worked with many different clients in solving their current issues in supply chain recruitment, from small ambitious start-ups to well-established international brands. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and is ideally positioned to help both talented individuals and companies focused on growth. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, options can always be created for any recruitment need.



There are many factors currently affecting supply chain recruitment in the Asia Pacific region and the team at DSJ Global is a vital partner in helping clients navigate these constantly changing waters. It helps that the team in Hong Kong is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000, which adds a unique level of international reach. Plus, DSJ Global is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Key to the service that the firm is able to provide, in supply chain recruitment and across every other connected area, is the quality of the internal team. Consultants at DSJ Global are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The firm has many different roles available today, across supply chain, procurement, logistics and technical operations. These include Indirect Category Supplier Manager, Director Construction Procurement and Sales Planner.



"2021 was a year of pressure and strain for procurement & supply chain markets globally. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges for the smooth operations of supply lanes globally which had a knock-on effect for recruiting and retaining top talent in this field" said Jamie Thorpe, Head of DSJ Global, Hong Kong. "These macro factors created high demand for candidates with extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain within a very tight candidate pool. Companies have had to resort to offering very high compensation and benefits to attract the talent they desperately need."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.