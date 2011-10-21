‘More Businesses and Individuals Seeking the Truth’ Says Commercial Lie Detector Software Developer

British Columbis, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2011 -- According to developers of the eX-Sense Voice-Analysis system, more employers and people vetting relationship partners are turning to the technology as part of their truth-seeking arsenal. The eX-Sense software is an advanced and powerful lie detector system patented by SENSE Technology as the commercial/home version of LVA (Layered Voice Analysis) used in government, airport and military applications.



In all facets of business, commercial and personal life, individuals and organizations must constantly assess whether others are telling the truth. Background checks, references, intense questioning and personal intuition are some of the main tools for vetting a person’s honesty, but many sectors of society are looking for even more tools such as the lie detector test in helping to make that truth assessment.



While there is no such thing as a “Lie Detector” due to the almost limitless variation in human states, eX-Sense can gauge particular emotions of a test subject and provide valuable insights. “Our technology uses 129 parameters that correlate with several key human emotions,” said an eX-Sense specialist. We’ve been selling the software for five years and more people are clearly looking for software like ours that can provide valuable insights into answers that deserve greater scrutiny.”



The lie detector software can analyze different layers in the voice while providing an in-depth view into the subject’s range of emotions with up to 99-percent accuracy. The accuracy of the lie detector software is dependent upon the emotional involvement and jeopardy of the tested party with regard to what is being analyzed as well as the quality of the input and signal-to-noise ratio. The software can be used via laptop in person to person conversations with a microphone as well as live or recorded telephone or television conversations and speeches.



The home software version has a Risk Mode that detects various states of mind and more complex emotional reactions typically indicative of inaccuracies (lies) and a Love Mode to discover those things that really matter. The X-Sense Pro R Digital Emotion Analyzer is designed for the business environment and features an automated interface, textual on-screen analysis and record/replay function for session database storage. To read more information about lie detector tests cost, use and background as well as news items where the technology has been employed, please visit http://www.homepolygraph.com/lie-detector-software-developer/



About eX-Sense

