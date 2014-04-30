More Careful Than Careful: Guidance to Ensure Safe and Effective Physical Regimen for Osteoporosis

Scarsdale, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Experts from the Too Fit to Fracture Initiative revealed the outcome of an international consensus process to outline exercise recommendations for people suffering from osteoporosis, with or without spine fractures. The guidelines are drafted to help health care practitioners all around the world guide their patients in doing their regimens safely and efficiently. It was presented at the World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases in Seville, Spain.



The team recommends that people with osteoporosis should enroll in a series of exercise programs that includes resistance and balance training and should not employ aerobic training to the exclusion of resistance or balance training. According to the board, current national physical activity guidelines are appropriate only for individuals with osteoporosis without spine fracture, but not for those with fractures. So after spine fracture, aerobic activity of moderate intensity is preferred to vigorous ones and physical therapy consultation is advised.



Other key point included in the presentation is the recommendation of daily balance and endurance training for spinal extensor muscles of all patients with osteoporosis. Restrictions may not be as helpful because it can only hinder the patient to participate in physical activities. To them, people with osteoporosis, but with no history of spine fracture, should be encouraged to perform activities if they can be done safely or modified. Among those with history of spine fracture, physical or occupational therapist consult is recommended for advice on exercise and physical activity, particularly in the presence of balance or posture impairments, pain, co morbid conditions or that increase the risk of adverse events with exercise or activity, or unsafe movement patterns.



It is also pointed out that health care providers should provide guidance on safe movement, rather than providing general restrictions.



Lead author Dr. Lora Giangregorio, University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Canada, declared, “People with osteoporosis and spinal fractures should be encouraged to participate in resistance training and balance training, as the strongest evidence we have supports multimodal exercise programs. We have developed evidence-based recommendations, as well as a report that addresses the "frequently asked questions" of patients and health care providers around physical activity.”



Osteoporosis is a progressive bone disease that is characterized by a decrease in bone mass and density which can lead to an increased risk of fracture. Most often than not, our elderly suffer from this condition. Medical experts from Westchester and Rockland counties discussed how to prevent osteoporosis and falls and gave the latest information on osteoporosis treatment at the annual free Community Health Forum in 2010. It is only one of the continuous efforts of organizations to increase the people’s awareness regarding this illness.



“We hope that the recommendations are helpful to health professionals worldwide as they guide their osteoporosis patients in safe, effective - and enjoyable - exercise regimens.” added Giangregorio.



About NY Sports and Spinal Physical Therapy

Owned and operated by Karn Santikul, DPT, COMT, CSCS, NYSSPT is an outpatient, private practice located in Scarsdale and upper eastside of Manhattan. They focus on manual therapies and sports-specific rehabilitation. Their goal is to provide patients with the best care and latest treatments, from the most up-to-date techniques of the industry with the best Physical Therapists delivering it. Their treatments include hands-on manual therapy from joint mobilizations, soft tissue mobilizations, myofascial release, Graston technique, and Kinesio Taping. NYSSPT think this is the best way for their customer to heal as quickly and safely as possible.



New York Sports and Spinal Physical Therapy emphasizes on the hands-on approach consisting of manual therapy such as trigger point release, myofascial therapy, mobilizations, Graston technique, expert guidance and individualized exercises that are necessary for the patron’s recovery. The different physical therapy modalities such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, moist heat, are only a small portion of the physical therapy care a patient receives in their offices. Their patients receive individualized one-on-one sessions. They provide the best care so patrons can get back to living life to the fullest.