More Customers Amazed by Mainland Stoneworks' Accomplishments

Alvin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Mainland Stoneworks, a Houston-based company that specializes in kitchen countertop fabrication and installation, high-quality customer assistance, and showroom consultation, receives more positive feedback from satisfied customers.



A proud member of The Greater Houston Homebuilders Association, Mainland Stoneworks strives to provide its customers with the best product available in today’s market at a competitive price. Among the recently completed projects of the company include Seton Medical Center, Creighton University, Bethel University, Delta Downs, Michigan State University, and Gulfport Memorial Hospital among many others.



Warren Clark, a satisfied customer of Mainland Stoneworks from Texas, shares, "Kevin, having served as a director of the Greater Houston Builders Association, the Galveston Builders and Remodelers Association, and the Remodelors™ Council of Houston (for 14 years), my exposure to and involvement with stone countertop contracting companies is considerable. I am taking the time to write to you to express my extremely positive impression and appreciation for the project you just completed in my personal home. I can only say that I am EXTREMELY impressed with your team. The crew arrived on the scheduled date, at the scheduled time, and performed the tear out and re-installation of new granite in my home with great efficiency, timelines and cleanliness. Your employees were exceptionally courteous and professional – and their attention to detail was superb! Thank you for for a wonderful installation. I am truly impressed with Mainland Stoneworks and you can be assured that I will recommend you over and over. Please feel free to use me as a reference for your company – I would consider it my honor."



Another happy customer, L. Farmer, expresses, "To everyone at Mainland that worked so hard on my project, Thank you for everything! Eileen was so patient and helpful in the showroom. Alex was wonderful installing my countertops. It is so refreshing to see how he loves his job and hard y’all work every day. Also, thank you for being so careful at my house making sure everything was projected and safe. I would and will recommend your company to anyone and everyone! The workmanship is just awesome down to the clean up."



About Mainland Stoneworks

Mainland Stoneworks specializes in kitchen countertops, bath vanity tops, bar tops, outdoor kitchens, showers, and tubs. For more information about Mainland Stoneworks, visit its website at http://www.mainlandstoneworks.com.