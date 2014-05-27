More Customers Satisfied with Jim Farris Cabinets

Pasadena, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Jim Farris, owner and founder of Jim Farris Cabinets, continue to receive positive feedback from satisfied customers whom he has served through his wide range of cabinetry and carpentry services.



Started in 1976, Jim Farris Cabinets is a custom cabinet shop that Mr. Farris established, initially offering woodwork using domestic and exotic woods, veneers, and laminates. The shop manufactures cabinets with traditional and contemporary styling for residential or commercial use. To provide its customers’ needs and get ahead of the competition, Jim Farris Cabinets stays updated in trends, styles and construction methods. Living by its motto "Quality, because we care," that company believes that there will always be a market for superior skills and craftsmanship.



Andrea M. Johnson, a satisfied and loyal customer of Jim Farris Cabinets, shares, “The bathroom cabinets, done in a washed maple about 12 years ago, still look like beauties and have stood the test of time. Jim, your work is awesome. Your caring, responsive service is not to be equalled. Your attention to detail is the bar to be attained. You are a modern master. We have appreciated your work for many years and look forward to many more. We thank you.”



Another happy customer, Ron Coben, expresses, "It is our Jim Farris cabinetry that earns rave comments when our friends come to visit. From the initial consultation and design work to the final installation in our home, the people at Jim Farris Cabinets have been professional, interested, caring, detailed, creative, timely and honest. We thought we hired a cabinet builder when we hired you, but instead we quickly learned we hired an artist who truly cares more about the end result than anyone else with which we’ve worked. Jim, you and your guys are extraordinary craftsmen. We wish we had used you for our regular and boring cabinets in the house. Thanks for being a great partner and for making our home so special. We love seeing your handiwork everyday! We’d love to work with you again in the future"



About Jim Farris Cabinets

Jim Farris Cabinets specializes in the design, manufacture, and installation of standard and custom cabinets, including kitchen cabinets, bath cabinets, entertainment furniture, dedicated theater rooms, custom computer furniture, office furniture, bookcases, closets, desks, fixtures, and so much more. For more information about the company and all its products and services, visit its official website at http://www.farriscabinets.com.