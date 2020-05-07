Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- The North America More Electric Aircraft Market is slated to garner significant revenue share due to burgeoning investments by the government in the defense and military sector. Additionally, continuous advancement in airplanes and modifications for air conditioning and pressurization will further augment market growth in the region.



Key Players: - Honeywell International Inc., Safran, Bombardier, The Boeing Company, Airbus S.A.S, Raytheon Company, United technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation., Augusta Westland



Growing environmental concerns and a gradual rise in global air traffic have underscored the significance of more electric aircraft market, with aerospace companies working to improve fuel efficiency and lower maintenance costs. By utilizing electric power for every non-propulsive application, particularly to replace conventional power sources like mechanical, pneumatic and hydraulic, the more electric aircraft (MEA) concept has enabled considerable optimization of airplane performance.



Over the past several years, airplane OEMs and parts suppliers have collaborated to develop and integrate numerous electrical components, from flight control and power distribution solutions to air pressurization and conditioning systems. MEA more electric aircraft market has witnessed continuous investments being directed towards research and development efforts, ensuring the most advanced aircraft parts are made available for new planes being assembled. Adopting electrical systems allows for minimizing movable parts in a carrier and improve its reliability, while trimming down life cycle costs.



As per the research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the power electronic segment will contribute considerably owing to the rising sale of military aircraft. Power electronic systems offer easy maintenance, more controllability, enhanced fault detection & diagnosis, and weigh less, thus accelerating product adoption. These systems also improve actuator and generator operation, which will further propel more electric aircraft market share.



Industry players are joining forces with aircraft service providers and suppliers in a bid to offer technologically advanced products that deliver safe and environmentally friendly services to commuters. Case in point, the MoU between Safran and Thales group for the integration of power supply unit, enabled airlines to make their fleet more fuel-efficient through the installation of electric motors in the wheels of the main landing gear. Such initiatives will evidently drive more electric aircraft market share in the ensuing years.



Increasing the power of electrical systems in aircrafts is the main driver boosting more electric aircraft market, indicating that tomorrow's planes will have a much lesser environmental footprint and would be simpler to maintain. The industry is poised to accrue significant revenues from manufacturers looking for advanced power generation and distributions systems as well as fuel-saving technologies for cabin pressurization and air conditioning. Reports estimate that more electric aircraft market would exceed a global valuation of over US$45 billion by 2025.



