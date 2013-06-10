More Fierce Game 2 of NBA 2013 Finals Will Come on Jun 9th

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- NBA 2013 Finals has been ongoing between two great teams, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat. This is the first time that Spurs vs. Heat in the NBA finals, but Duncan and James are way too familiar with each other. Early at finals of 2006-2007 NBA Season, Spurs swept Cavaliers with a result of 4-0. But when facing with today's Big Three of Miami Heat, is it possible for Duncan to lead his team to win the 2013

NBA Finals?



When it comes to the Game 1 of NBA 2013 Finals, we have to mention the Miami Heat first. The Big Three seems to be alack of some luck. Even though James got triple-double in the first round, he couldn't stop the offense from Duncan and Parker. Wade and Bosh's performances were not bad, but the fourth quarter seemed like a nightmare for them, Wade got zero and Bosh only 2 points. So the result was not that unexpected.



Duncan is always the Mr. Steady in San Antonio Spurs, even though he missed first five shots and got two faults in a short time, he still showed an absolute leadership in the next three quarters. He led the Spurs controlled the pace of the game, and the field goal percentage of Spurs was 43.6% in the first game. That owes to Duncan. Parker sent out the winning point when the game had only 5.2 seconds. So the Spurs got an impressive start in Game 1 of NBA 2013 Finals. What's more, the turnover of Spurs in Game 1 was only 4 times, that’s definitely an incredible number.



However, we should notice that, James still has a great power. He could get a triple-double in the Game 1, and he has two powerful assistants, Wade and Bosh, so the Jun 9th's Heat vs. Spurs will be a more fierce game. James expects a great win in Game 2, so do Wade and Bosh. The Miami Heat is a very strong team and the players show great desire to win. But Spurs is experienced and Popovich is good at using people and making strategies, so the Spurs will be a great rival of Miami. All these factors will leads to a fiercer match in Game 2 of NBA 2013 Finals. All the basketball fans expect a longer final round and more terrific games so if the Finals go to the seventh, it will be a great visual feast for the watchers.



