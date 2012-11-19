More Garage Door Options from Leading Garage Builders

Wilmington, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Garage Express, one of the leading garage builders in Wilmington, North Carolina are proud to announce that they are now official authorized dealers of Amarr quality garage doors. As a leading garage contractor business, Garage Express have established themselves as one of the leading providers of professional and high-quality garages throughout the Wilmington area. They have worked with corporate clients, small businesses and homeowners to custom-build and design tailored solutions for the specific needs of their clients. Because they employ a dedicated team of building professionals, they don't have to outsource the work unlike many of their competitors. This allows them to pass the savings onto you the clients.



In a bid to better serve clients, Garage Express have teamed up with Amarr to provide Amarr quality garage doors. This partnership will allow them to further build excellent quality garages based on the specifications and requirements of each client. Through professional consultations, Garage Express are able to build high-quality garages from start-to-finish. The design process is handled by Garage Express's in house team of professional qualified designers, and the building process is also carried out by professionals within the trade. Garage Express are quickly becoming the to-go-to one-stop solution for garage services within Wilmington.



To learn more about Garage Express's partnership with Amarr, and their ability to provide Amarr quality garage doors, head over to their website found at: http://garageexpressnc.com



About Garage Express

Garage Express are licensed garage contractors located in Wilmington, North Carolina. We are unique because we offer a full service design & build services under one roof. A client can relay their ideas and we will take care of all the design, permits, & construction. The high quality of our service is usually associated with services costing much more but for us its just the way we treat our clients.



