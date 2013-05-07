Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- The Red Sox surprising start to the beginning of the 2013 season isn’t the only good news for Boston baseball players and fans. SmartSports today announced that its revolutionary SmartKage, http://www.smartkage.com, a fully automated technology system that yields more than 30 quantitative metrics of athletic performance for baseball and softball, is now available for beta testing at Extra Innings, in Middleton, MA.



In what the Company calls the equivalent of a “Physical SAT” the technology is set to be installed in 160 locations across the country with the first 10 units in 8 states scheduled during its initial roll-out. According to Company co-founder and CEO, Corrine Vitolo, SmartKage is destined to revolutionize the analysis of the game of baseball.



“SmartKage was developed by top sports technologists in conjunction with key stakeholders in the channel: players, coaches, as well as leading Major League teams,” said Vitolo. “We are delighted to bring this new technology to market in our hometown with the good team at Extra Innings in Middleton, MA.”



Vitolo reminds that this is a market beta test and those interested in securing a spot should contact johhhalsey@smartkage.com SmartSports will not charge for the beta tests but some locations might have a minimal “cage” rental fee. She added that all beta participants will get a complete SmartKage analytics report and that the “free” tests are for a limited time only, and each location will post an expiration date.



“Before SmartKage, the only evaluation methods were the stop-watch and the radar gun,” added Vitolo. “SmartKage offers exponentially more data by comprehensive performance analyses in pitching, hitting, fielding, catching, running and agility. Those metrics can be used for instruction, player development, recruiting and scouting – net, it’s a completely new level of intelligence.”



More Good news For Boston Area Baseball players and fans of all ages



During its developmental process SmartSports has partnered with some the nation’s leaders in the field of sports; Rawlings Sporting Goods, widely recognized as the #1 Baseball Brand Worldwide, is the official equipment company for SmartKage and Sportvision, which in conjunction with Major League Baseball



Advanced Media (MLBAM), has permanently installed its PITCHf/x pitch tracking system in every MLB stadium and HITf/X technologies, heretofore only available to MLB, will now be available for Little League through the collegiate level exclusively through SmartKage facilities.



Vitolo said that the Company will soon be announcing additional beta sites in advance of its national roll-out.



About SmartSports

SmartSports is a privately held sports technology company developing smart sports products and environments. The Company develops and markets proprietary hardware and software systems that quantitatively measure athletic performance. Company products, including its fully automated SmartKage™, serve the amateur, collegiate and professional sports markets. The Company will launch its first 10 SmartKage™ locations in 8 different states this spring and subsequently roll-out 160 locations with national saturation of 300 units. Founded in 2003, the company is based in greater Boston, Massachusetts. For additional information please go to http://www.smartkage.com



