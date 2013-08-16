More Heart Stress on Physically Less Fit Runners

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Training for a marathon doesn't just make running the race easier. Adequate training prior to a marathon also means less stress on the runners heart after the race.



A recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, measured the heart function of 20 regular runners during marathon training, after a marathon and three months after the race.



Findings showed that after the marathon the runners hearts showed higher levels of stress than during training. Those signs of stress were gone at the 3 month post race testing.



The study also indicates that training lowers this risk. “An important finding is that runners who were less prepared (lower weekly mileage/time at peak training and lower fitness/VO2max) had greater changes,” said Larose.



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Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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