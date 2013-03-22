More Homeowners Choose High-End Options with Sunrooms, Patio Covers in Past 6 Months, President of Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, Says Today

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Customers of Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, the leading installer of custom design sun rooms, patio covers and screen enclosures in South Florida, have been choosing more upscale options over the past six months, Venetian President Christopher Noe said today.



Noe said an increase in retail-sourced customers is one reason for the change. “Our retail customers have access to financing that makes high-end choices a bit more attainable,” Noe said.



Since early 2012, Venetian Builders has sold its aluminum addition design and installation services through an increasing number of retail home centers in Monroe, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. It also continues to sell directly to consumers.



“We are serving customers of almost 40 retail home centers,” Noe said. “Our retail partners help finance the finishing touches that make a Florida room or patio enclosure special.”



Noe said these options have increased in popularity:



Gable roofs. “A roof with a steeper pitch does more than just look prettier on a sunroom,” Noe said. “It adds volume inside, and that translates to more comfort. It’s been a popular option in West Palm Beach and Wellington.”



Thicker windows. “Impact glass and acrylic windows are getting included more often,” Noe said. “Both are more resistant to breakage and give homeowners peace of mind. Miami homeowners like these.”



Insulation. “Insulated panels not only help to keep a room cool in hot months and cozy in cold months, but they also help to keep out unwanted noise,” Noe said. “Demand for insulated panels has increased on Davie sunrooms and in other Broward locations.”



Interior finishes. “More homeowners want us to make their additions match the look of their home, not just outside, but inside too,” Noe said. “We can do that with optional floor, wall and ceiling treatments. Upscale interior options are popular in Davie, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.”



Venetian estimates on solariums, pool enclosures and patio rooms are free, detailed and written in Stuart, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke, Miami Gardens, Homestead, Deerfield Beach, Cooper City, Weston, Hollywood, the Keys and all communities in between.



