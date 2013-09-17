More Mattresses, More Choices in Wisconsin Ashley Furniture Dealer Plymouth Furniture's New Showroom

Plymouth, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- With over 100 mattresses in stock and over 40 different mattress styles Plymouth Furniture and bedding’s newly expanded showroom is one of the best stocked Ashley furniture WI dealers in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin.



Plymouth Furniture and Bedding Showrooms commitment to providing customers a wide variety of name brand but affordable furniture has motivated the business to expand its showrooms in order to showcase their huge selection of mattress Wisconsin choices. “Our purpose is providing quality merchandise and at the best value for our customers. We strongly believe that our personal service, product selection, and value prices are what truly distinguish Plymouth Furniture from other furniture retailers,” their website states.



The expanded space has allowed the Wisconsin furniture store to offer the latest in mattress comfort and technology. Customers will now find more memory foam, more tempur-pedic, more gel memory foam, new Sealy optimum latex mattress, and new Sealy posturpedic hybrid mattress - both springs and memory foam on the showroom floor.



Plymouth Furniture Clearance insists on keeping what they sell in stock. Their showroom is their inventory, which means customers are buying their furniture directly off the floor. However, despite expanding their showroom floor to include more mattress styles for their customers, Plymouth Furniture and Bedding Showrooms refuses to lose its personal custom service. They still make special orders for those customers who may not find their perfect bed in on the floor.



Their showrooms display a wide selection of other furniture as well as area rugs, lamps, artwork, framed prints, and accent pieces. They also offer many choices in furniture made in the U.S.A. Their heirloom-quality bedroom furniture is handmade by Wisconsin craftsmen.



Plymouth Furniture Clearance carries Ashley Bedroom Furniture and Perdue. The laminate bedroom furniture is made right in Arcadia Wisconsin and Perdue is made in South Dakota.



Plymouth Furniture and Bedding puts the final touch on their customer service with their delivery policy. They will inspect purchases for any damage before they deliver and their delivery guys place it directly where it needs to go. Finally, they will take and remove old furniture items free of charge.



About Plymouth Furniture and Bedding Showroom

Since 1977, Plymouth Furniture & Bedding Showrooms has been serving Southeast Wisconsin by offering the very best in quality furnishings. Their bedding selection showcases a wide variety of different sleep surface experiences. They carry Sealy Posturepedic Innerspring, memory foam, latex, and gel beds, as well as numerous different TempurPedic beds. For more information, visit http://plymouthfurniturewi.com/