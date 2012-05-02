More Medical Practices Choosing Physician Designs to Create Websites With a Patient Portal

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- With a clear majority of Internet users now routinely looking for health information online, physicians are increasingly turning to Physician Designs to create interactive website portals for their practices. Physician Designs is a full-service Internet solutions company offering custom medical website design and management, online marketing, reputation management, and social media services.



Recent studies have shown that a majority of Internet users are not only seeking healthcare information online but are also looking for stronger physician/patient interaction via the Internet. Consequently, Physician Designs has seen a marked uptick in medical practices from all specialties that see the need for a stronger, more interactive and technologically advanced practice website.



“Increasing physician and patient interaction while growing the patient population has become a struggle for physicians,” said Physician Designs President and Co-Founder Haroon Saleemi.



“Many physicians and practice managers are now realizing that a website with online patient registration, appointment requests, insurance verification, and secure communication can improve the bottom line and patient satisfaction.”



As a leader in medical website development, Physician Designs specializes in designing, managing, and marketing websites for doctors, healthcare professionals, and medical device companies. Their services include custom medical website design, website hosting, EMR integration, search engine optimization and social media marketing.



The Physician Designs team consists of web designers, graphic designers, programmers, and project managers with years of experience designing websites for all specialties in the medical field. “Our goal is to provide a unique Internet presence that will attract and engage patients with straightforward usability that in the end increases visibility, website traffic, and overall reach,” said Saleemi.



Physician Designs’ patient portal can gather demographic information, offer prescription refill requests, appointment requests, transmission of files such as labs and x-rays, referral requests, secure messaging and patient portal login features. The online patient education database offers more than 400 animations covering orthopedic, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, ophthalmological, pain management and other medical areas. This is all part of their comprehensive online marketing strategy to promote and increase awareness of the practice and offer current patients online medical education. For more information, please visit http://www.physiciandesigns.com



About Physician Designs

Physician Designs specializes in designing, managing, and marketing websites for physician practices. Services include custom website design, logo design, EMR integration, SEO, and social media marketing. The Physician Designs team consists of website designers, programmers, and project managers with years of experience in the industry.