More Number of People Are Eyeing High End Decors in the Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2014 -- The customers in the Indian housing market are increasingly demanding more value per home. They are eyeing for houses which are equipped with all the amenities like designer kitchens, built-in family entertainment room, elegant bathrooms, imported flooring, and so on. According to a new report by RNCOS “Indian Housing Sector Forecast to 2015”, many developers have identified the above trend, and are developing ways with a mix of technology and exclusivity to match the changing lifestyles of the Indian customers.



According to the report, a growing economy, high earning capacities and western influences are together contributing towards growing aspirations of Indian consumers. Moreover, factors such as globalization, rising standards of living and increasing awareness for a better living are also leading to a mind-shift of the Indian consumers to own a house reflecting their social and financial standing. In lieu of all the above, new textures in tiles, better quality bathroom fittings, designer faucets, new varieties of paint and wider options in the modular kitchen segment etc are being introduced in the market these days. All these developments are triggering the desires and aspirations of a common man to own a house and decorate it, thus affecting the housing demand.



The report “Indian Housing Sector Forecast to 2015” by RNCOS provides an in-depth analysis of the housing market in India. It provides forecasts of housing market potential along with the focus on the demand and market potential for affordable, MIG & HIG and luxury housing segments till 2015. Further, the report covers a detailed analysis and market forecasts of the industry verticals like tiles, electrical switch, flooring, modular kitchen, cement, paint, bathroom fittings, faucets, and furniture. Moreover, consumer & builder’s perspective has also been provided in the report. In addition, the report sheds light on the major trends and challenges affecting the industry, along with a detailed overview of the major players covering business description, strategic analysis and recent developments.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM614.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.