More Owners Adding Sweat-Equity Value Into Their Orlando Homes

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- For Orlando homeowners the Florida real estate market in general has delivered a miserable steady downhill ride for the better part of the past decade. They've been forced to sit and watch helplessly as the equity that they built up in their homes simply drifted away.



Equity that often took years to accumulate during better times when a home could simply be counted on to increase in value as time ticked by. Back when supply and demand worked in their favor to naturally drive the value of their property up.



So now the rules of the real estate investment game have changed because today in order to see real value increase on a home the owner has to put something into it, and the most cost-effective way of doing that is by doing the work themselves.



It's called 'sweat-equity' and it's the way people used to build value in a home in generations past. So to find out more about this growing trend that has more people rolling up their sleeves and working on their homes we contacted Central Florida's Superior Coatings.



The company spokesman we got on the line told us that, “Of all things that a homeowner can do to quickly increase the value of their home painting is one of the best. It doesn't require expensive specialized tools and they don't need to have any special knowledge or construction related experience. It's just a messy job that takes some time to complete but that can give new curb appeal of a home in need of a facelift. It really is difficult to screw-up a paint job, just as long as windows are masked off and tarps are laid down to cover walkways and patios. Then finally as far as investments staying power is concerned, if the homeowner uses good-quality paint the finished work can easily last a few decades, and even longer.”



He went on to point out the what too many people don't realize is that a lot of the tools and equipment the go into a residential paint job can be rented to help hold down costs. Equipment like a tall extension ladder that will be needed to reach high areas on a two-story home for instance.



In the end though, his final words of advice for do-it-yourselfers who are looking to build some sweat-equity into their home with a good solid paint job, is to be realistic. He said painting a home is not something that can be done in one day.



For most people an exterior paint job on an average home is going to easily take up a full weekend if the homeowner gets an early start Saturday morning to finish up late Sunday night, if weather permits because painting the home is not something to be attempted if there's any chance of rain. Central Florida Superior Coatings offers commercial, residential, and industrial painting services throughout the Central Florida area.



