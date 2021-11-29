More Patient-Centric Healthcare Is Vital as We Move Into 2022

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Medical affairs is an area of life sciences that continues to evolve, particularly given the shifting regulatory landscape that affects the way that the real-world applications of drugs can be communicated. A 2020 report by McKinsey & Company suggested that this is such a vital area that the relevance of medical affairs be accelerated to improve patient access to, and ensure optimal engagement with, treatment. The report identified a number of key ways in which this could be achieved, including integrating more patient-centric healthcare by creating partnerships with a wider range of healthcare stakeholders and also focusing on targeted recruitment. Improving the breadth of talent in medical affairs jobs could have the effect of ensuring that organizations have the right set of competencies in order to successfully navigate the changing landscapes of regulation and shifts in global trends. It was recommended that medical affairs functions become equal to R&D when it comes to advocating the patient-centric approach.



Medical affair jobs is just one area of expertise at EPM Scientific, a leading specialist recruiter to the whole of the life sciences sector. The firm was established in 2012 and now provides expert guidance, support and advice to talented people and a broad spectrum of businesses in fields as diverse as legal and compliance, clinical development, regulatory and quality and medical affair jobs. This has involved working with many different enterprises across life sciences, from agile innovators to well-established international brands and the firm also has the advantage of a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that it has built up over the years. Coverage is nationwide in the USA, including major hubs across the country such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that the firm is always able to provide an individually tailored answer to every hiring question.



As life sciences is such a global industry it makes sense that a leading specialist in the field, such as EPM Scientific, should also have wide international reach. The team in the USA is part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce and the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies through being part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The quality of the internal team has played a big role in enabling EPM Scientific to evolve and expand alongside the businesses and individuals that it supports. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis in specialist areas such as medical affair jobs and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as medical affair jobs there are currently many other roles available via the firm today, including Project Manager [Medical Affairs], Clinical Research Associate and Pharmacovigilance Compliance Associate.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.