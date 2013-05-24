More Patients in Ireland to Access Life Changing Dental Implant Treatment

Gloucestershire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Anyone in Ireland with any missing teeth is now able to get direct access to a dentist who can provide lifelike replacements using the latest titanium implants.



The number of people who could benefit is huge. Thousands of adults have no teeth at all, many wear dentures and even more have gaps filled by dental bridgework. For these people, better access to dental implants could be life changing.



Now, thanks to the advent of a new website, a referral from a dentist is no longer necessary to receive this treatment. http://www.dentists4implants.ie links patients in Ireland directly with their nearest dental implant expert.



Dental implants are becoming the treatment of choice for those with missing teeth. Implants are a permanent replacement for missing tooth roots and a more economical choice over the long term. Benefitting from both the look and feel of natural teeth, dental implants help prevent bone loss and also avoid healthy teeth being damaged to create bridges.



People in Ireland who have already had dental implants are very satisfied with the result. A patient who was treated by Dr Brendan Flanagan, of Sligo, said, “I cannot believe that my lower arch has been restored to how I like my mouth to look and feel.”



Chris Meldrum, Managing Director of Dentsply Implants, which created the website, says, “dentists4implants has been working to improve access to dental implant treatment for patients in the UK for five years, and we are delighted to now be able to extend this service to patients in Ireland as well. The website contains plenty of information on what dental implant treatment involves, as well as patient testimonials and answers to frequently asked questions.”



Notes to Editors:



For more information please contact Emma Butler on +44 1672 810162 / +44 7767 676714 / emmabutler@tnwp.co.uk



Dentists and dental clinics offering dental implants in Ireland are listed within the online directory, www.dentists4implants.ie



Dental implants: A dental implant is a titanium rod used to replace lost or failing tooth roots, to provide support for replacement teeth. They can be used to replace missing or failing teeth, support single crowns and fixed bridges, retain full dentures and to replace full and partial dentures.



Patient advantages: Dental implants mean an end to uncomfortable dentures and loose bridgework. Dental implants look and function like natural teeth, increasing the patient’s confidence of a completely natural smile. Patients are left able to eat, talk, smile, laugh and kiss with confidence. Facial and gum vitality are maintained.



Clinical advantages: With dental implants there is no need to damage the adjacent teeth as there is with conventional bridge work. Implants are as firm as natural teeth, can last a lifetime, and are cost-effective in the long term. Continued use of the supporting bone prevents the shrinking associated with conventional denture use.



DENTSPLY Implants is campaigning to make implant treatment more accessible to dental patients throughout the UK. In addition to providing direct access to implant dentists online via www.dentists4implants.com and www.dentists4implants.ie the company is helping to make the option of dental implant treatment more widely available through patients’ own dentists. It supports training for patients’ general dental practitioner to undertake the final restoration in straightforward referred cases, as well as comprehensive courses on the surgical placement of dental implants.



For further information and pictures to support this story, and/or to arrange interviews with an implant dentist or an implant patient, please contact Emma Butler on +44 1672 810162 / +44 7767 676714 / emmabutler@tnwp.co.uk



Media Contact:

Emma Butler

01672 810162

07767 676714

emmabutler@tnwp.co.uk