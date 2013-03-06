More Powerful Version of Create Your Headline App Launched in Apple's iTunes Store

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- AppsFanntastic LLC (formerly Pavacic Graphics) today announced a more versatile and powerful version of its critically acclaimed Create Your Headline app in the iTunes Store. With the introduction of Create Your Headline Pro, users can utilize existing photos from their camera roll or take a new photo via the device’s camera to use with this app. Create Your Headline Pro users now have a more extensive image editing tool selection to complement an expanded suite of frames and props to employ to make their creation funny, celebratory or serious. The original Create Your Headline app has shown to be a great source of entertainment, particularly when the final creations are shared with friends and family using Facebook, Twitter, email or text. A further expansion of the versatility of Create Your Headline Pro is the ability to now share your creations on the social networks of Tumblr and Flickr. As 98% of the original users of Create Your Headline gave the app a 5 star approval rating, AppsFanntastic LLC expects a very favorable response to this more powerful version



As a way of giving their fans more value, the app creators have renamed the Valentine’s Day pack to the “Romance” pack and are including these new and original theme specific props and frames for free as part of Create Your Headline Pro. This Valentine’s Day pack was available as a purchase from within the original app and allowed Create Your Headline users to quickly decorate favorite photos of family, friends or that special someone. Editable headlines are included in the frames so that users can uniquely personalize their expression of affection. As before, the font style, size and color can be changed to enhance the user’s masterpiece. The creator could then express their affection privately via email or text or choose to express it more publicly not only by sharing on Facebook and Twitter but now also Tumblr or Flickr.



The Create Your Headline Pro app lets users make their own stories and news added with creativity and technology along with social network sharing. The features of the new Create Your Headline Pro app in Apple’s iTunes include an easy to use interface that is incredibly friendly. There are newspaper and magazine frames to modify according to the photo the user selects. A significantly enhanced cropping tool allows the foto to be edited to suit the frame. With the help of this app, users can also edit a variety of titles, headlines and sub-headlines of the magazines and newspapers as they see fit in order to craft their own story.



The masterpieces that are created are saved on either the iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad and can be shared right then or later via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Flickr, email or text message..



Feedback from users of the original Create Your Headline app has been outstanding with 98% giving 5 stars, Apple’s highest possible rating.



About Create Your Headline Pro

Create Your Headline Pro was developed by AppsFanntastic LLC. The app is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, and requires iOS 6 or later. It is optimized for the latest iPhone 5.



For more information, or to download this app, interested parties may visit:



App link:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/create-your-headline-pro-best/id601740007?mt=8