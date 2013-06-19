Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- A large, recent study has linked an increased consumption of red meat with type-2 diabetes.



Many studies in the past have found a link between eating red meat and having a risk of type-2 diabetes. However, new research in the JAMA Internal Medicine has concluded that eating habits over time, including consumption of red meat affects the risk of developing type-2 diabetes.



"Perhaps a better description of the characteristics of the meat consumed with the greatest effect on risk [of developing diabetes] is the saturated fatty acid," Evans wrote.



A balanced diet and moderate daily exercise are the best ways to reduce risk of type-2 diabetes for anyone.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com