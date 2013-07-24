More Runners Are Following a Vegetarian Diet

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- More and more runners and athletes are adopting a vegetarian diet.



New research speaks to the fact that a vegetarian diet could improve health and may even extend life. It is often argued if a plant based diet can sustain runners, and the answer if done carefully and thoughtfully it can.



Common foods including leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts and milk products are all foods that can help athletes get the protein and nutrients needed.



“Can a runner meet protein and nutrient needs on a vegetarian diet, absolutely,” says Leslie Bonci, M.P.H., director of sports nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Center for Sports Medicine. “But it does take some strategizing, selectivity and planning.”



“I counsel too many runners who eat a few beans on a salad and think they have gotten enough protein,” she says. “You need to eat a whole cup of beans to get the protein in 2 ounces of chicken.” Nancy Clark- R.D.



