More Smokers Switching to E Cigarettes to Avoid the 12,000 Harmful Chemicals in Tobacco

In an effort to avoid many of the toxins released by traditional tobacco cigarettes, a large number of smokers are switching to electronic cigarettes, or e cigarettes.



But considering the multitude of varied reviews and brands of electric cigarettes currently in the news and online, it can be difficult to know which type is best suited for each person.



Electronic cigarettes vary from traditional cigarettes in that they do not burn tobacco, and therefore do not release smoke. Instead, they work using a rechargeable battery, atomizer, or vaporizer, water and e liquids.



e liquids are available in more than 200 flavors, from mocha and lemon to tobacco, and can contain different amounts of nicotine depending on an e smoker's preference.



When an e smoker takes a drag on the e cigarette, a sensor detects the flow of air and activates the atomizer, which converts the water and e liquid to vapor. This vapor is what an e smoker inhales. Preliminary research has shown this serves as a healthier means of taking in nicotine than traditional tobacco cigarettes not only for the e smoker, but also for the people and things around them.



