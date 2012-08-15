More Space, More Gas Scooters to Choose From

Langley, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Valley Motorsports, a full service and licensed shop specializing in gas powered scooters, announces that they have teamed with Saga Canada and moved to an even bigger space.



Valley Motorsports is located in a 5000 square foot complex on the Langley Bypass in Langley B.C. Together with Saga Canada, they now house the biggest inventory of scooters, electric bikes and parts inventory in Western Canada. They are now proudly selling the Skyteam Canada Off Road products, as well as the Skyteam parts. Most of the inventory can be viewed and bought online as well for their customers’ convenience.



Valley Motorsports sells the very best in gas powered, street legal scooters. They also carry ATVs and electric bikes and scooters.



In addition to selling gas scooters, Valley Motorsports is also a full service repair facility. They are fully equipped to diagnose and repair almost all on and off road vehicles. Even if you didn’t purchase your electric bike or gas scooter from them, give them a call or visit. Their knowledgeable team is ready to help you get your scooter in working condition anyway.



Valley Motorsports offers the very best in products, supply parts and customer service. Their business is geared toward family fun and environmentally friendly and economical transportation. They strive to bring a better, more affordable means of getting around, both on road and off road.



Valley Motorsports is based in Langley, B.C. They originally opened in May 2010 and have teamed with Saga Canada to become one of the biggest sellers of scooters and scooter related products. They service and deliver to the entire Lower Mainland, including Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, New Westminster, Surrey and Fraser Valley.