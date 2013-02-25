More Sunroom Customers over Past Six Months Choose to Match Roofing of Home, Venetian Builders, Inc., President Says, Citing Improved Economy, Low Interest Rates

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- More people who expand their homes with aluminum sunroom additions have been choosing to match roof materials to those on the original home, said Christopher Noe, president of Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, commenting on a trend he’s seen develop over the past six months.



“Sunrooms can stand safely and weather tight with just their insulated roofing panels,” Noe said. “Many homeowners go that route simply because it’s the most affordable way to get all-season square footage. But increasingly, especially over the past half-year, buyers of sunroom installations are asking us to match the roofing on their home.”



The advantage of matched roofing is purely aesthetic, Noe said.



“Go to a gallery of quality sunrooms and you’ll see that if a roofline is continued over the sunroom, matching roof materials makes the end result appear as one unit, not an addition,” Noe said. “If the roofline is separate, matching the clay tiles or other roofing materials still makes the sunroom look like it belongs.”



What Noe expects to see is a decision by more patio room customers, not just sunroom buyers, to match roofing materials.



“The buyer of, say, a Miramar patio enclosure typically has a lower budget than the buyer of a Boca Raton sunroom,” Noe said. “But with the advances in insulated all-weather patio enclosures, homeowners are discovering that adding enclosed patio room living space is affordable, and they have money left in their budget for roof matching.”



Citing reports from census.gov, Noe notes that Americans moved more in 2012 than in 2011, but still at historically low rates. The longer stays are combining with improving real estate markets to increase equity.



“To get the space they need, homeowners are adding on,” Noe said. “It’s cheaper than buying a bigger house and paying closing costs and moving charges.”



The time from permitting to occupancy on an aluminum-frame addition is shorter than for traditional construction methods, Noe said, adding convenience.



Low interest rates make additions more affordable, he said. Bankrate.com recently reported the average rate for a home-equity line of credit was 5.03 percent.



“Go to an online loan payment calculator such as ihsloans.com and you’ll see that a $25,000 loan would cost just over $265 a month with a 10-year payoff,” Noe said. “That’s doable for many homeowners who have been in their homes a while and built up equity.”



