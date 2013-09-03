More Than 3,300 Killed in Truck Accidents

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Chicago – Drivers should expect to see more big rigs sharing the road with them this fall, and unfortunately, more trucks means a greater risk for fatalities. This past year, national trucking revenues totaled nearly $610 billion and that number is expected to double by 2015, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.



“It is bad news for the cars, vans and SUVs that share the road with these potentially lethal giants,” says driving expert Mario Munley. “In tractor trailer accidents, 98 percent of fatalities occur to the individuals in the passenger vehicles.”



To help victims, Chicago-based attorney Jonathan Rosenfeld has launched a new website to guide them to the best legal action possible.



“Mile for mile, large trucks have a much higher rate of accidents than cars,” Rosenfeld said. “When looking at truck-accident statistics on a national level, the damage caused in terms of resulting injuries and deaths should be a real concern to everyone who shares the road with these large vehicles.”



According to the IIHS, in 2011, more than 3,300 people died in crashes involving large trucks. About 16 percent of those victims were truck drivers, 66 percent were other drivers and 16 percent were pedestrians, bicyclists or motorcyclists. About 1 in 10 of motor vehicle fatalities involve a large truck and 22 percent of passenger-vehicle occupant deaths involve multiple cars.



PREPPING FOR TRIAL



Seasoned attorney, Rosenfeld, provides important resources to get victims prepared for any legal action.



On his website, he breaks down the law, including history of Illinois Interstates with these types of cases and the success rate clients should expect.



“The significance of the resulting injuries, compounded with the significant exposure put upon corporate defendants, typically results in insurance companies vigorously defending truck accident cases through the course of litigation and trial,” Rosenfeld said.



OUR TRUSTED LEGAL COUNSEL



In addition to evaluating a claim against the driver of the truck involved in the accident, the Chicago truck accident lawyers at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers also examine the liability on the part of the employer of the driver and companies involved in the transportation of the goods on board the truck to determine all culpable parties with the goal of maximizing the recovery on every trucking accident case.



“At Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers, our truck accident attorneys prepare each trucking injury case as though it is going to trial,” Rosenfeld said. “During our initial case evaluation, lawyers will assess the complexity of each case and determine what investigation is needed and if consultation with experts would benefit the case, with the ultimate goal of securing the most favorable outcome for our client via: settlement, mediation or trial. These ‘extra steps’ commonly result in our clients’ cases getting resolved more expeditiously than similar cases in Cook County and typically for a more substantial amount.”



About Jonathan Rosenfeld

Jonathan Rosenfeld is an Illinois lawyer with a nationwide practice. He represents members of our society who have been seriously injured or killed due to the irresponsible acts of an individual or company. The injured have the same rights as everyone else — to be treated with compassion and respect — but their vulnerability means they need special protection and representation against those who injure, neglect or abuse them. Rosenfeld and his team at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers have an excellent track history to getting clients the service they want and getting them the results the need.



For more information, go to http://www.rosenfeldinjurylawyers.com



Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers

33 N Dearborn St #1930

Chicago, IL 60602

http://www.rosenfeldinjurylawyers.com



News Media Contact

Jonathan Rosenfeld

Phone – (847) 835-8895