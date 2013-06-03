More Than 80k People Were Spying Their Partner's Mobile Phone by Spy Your Love App

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Spy your love is mobile application implementing unordinary “trust system” giving to your partner simple offer: “You will see 50 characters of my every SMS, all my call history and overview of my Facebook communication, under condition that I will see same history/records of yours”. Fairly exchange is basic and only one limitation, motto of app is declaring “Mutual spying or nothing”.



What are MAIN FEATURES:



- Users see 50 characters of every SMS that their love receive or send.

- Users see all Call history of their partner (With names stored in his/her contact list).

- Users see Facebook conversation statistics (Name and number of messages per day).

- Users see last 3 messages of each Facebook conversation.

- Everything is in real-time. (Just few seconds after their partner receive call, SMS...)

- Deleting of SMS or Call logs doesn't help, There is no way how to hide activity or remove something (SMS, FB, Call))

- One simple limitation: Mutual monitoring or nothing



Android version of „Spy your Love“ was launched day before Valentine 2013 and iPhone version is currently in the progress. Application is distributed in 2 versions. Free version is limited on 5 calls, 4 FB conversations and 2 SMS per day. Paid version is unlimited and is starting at 2.99€ / 3.99$. Application is localized to 8 languages (English, Spanish, Portugal, Russian, Chinese, Hindu, Czech and Slovak).



Application is spreading quickly even with 0$ marketing budget downloads are increasing daily, app has 1000 days new (free) installations per day and still growing.



